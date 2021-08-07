Beyoncé drops new Ivy Park collection highlighting Black cowboys, Houston rappers and denim chaps

HOUSTON – Beyoncé said saddle up.

The Houston native is spotlighting the Rodeo experience in her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection, dropping on Aug. 19. Dubbed Ivy Park Rodeo, the campaign uplifts the often-overlooked influence of Black and brown cowboys and cowgirls on the American Western culture.

“A bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today, this is a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear,” the brand wrote in the release. “IVY PARK Rodeo is where audacious design meets thoughtfully remixed classic streetwear and athletic wear fused with inspiration from the Black cowboy experience.”

In the promotional video released Friday via Instagram, Beyoncé strikes several unforgettable moments while sporting the new pieces. She is captured on a royal blue spinning metal horse while dressed in a matching blue bodysuit and cowboy hat. In another scene, she is in a ring of fire styled in a denim one-piece with a cowboy belt.

Not to mention, she wore a saucy purple cow printed matching set while roping through a hay backdrop and then topped the video off with an eye-catching walk-away while wearing denim chaps.

The campaign also features real-life cowboys and cowgirls such as award-winning Latinx ropers, Julian Jacob Alamillo and Emily Diana Alba, and “The Wire” actor Glynn Turman and his granddaughter Melinda. They each discussed their connection to riding horses.

“Passing on the legacy of the American Black Cowboy is very important to me,” said Melinda via Ivy Park’s Instagram. “The life lessons I have gained working with horses have taught me humility, respect and the ability to be vulnerable. You learn quickly that too much ego and pride will land you in the dirt! I am blessed to represent a secret part of American history by being a modern-day Black cowgirl.”

But it wouldn’t be a Beyoncé production without some Texas heat. The campaign also features Alief rappers, Tobe Nwigwe, his wife Fat and producer Lanell Grant, along with up-and-coming rapper Monaleo.

“We on a 1st name basis with Beyoncé,” wrote Tobe Nwigwe on Instagram, reciting a prophecying line from the song, Eat.

Monaleo, who is from Missouri City, said being able to work with Beyonce is unbelievable.

“God continues to bless me over and over again. It was an honor to be able to work alongside Bey in this campaign. Thank you for challenging me and breaking me out of my shell. Thank you for pushing me and encouraging me the whole shoot,” she wrote via Instagram.

Ivy Park Rodeo is a massive capsule featuring 58 pieces of women’s and unisex appeal, five shoes and 13 accessories, according to the press release. With inclusive sizing from XXXS to 4XL, the drop includes denim bodysuits, wide-leg snap pants, denin tracksuits and French terry hoodies. The unisex accessories are hats, bags, bucket hats, durags, socks and bandanas.

The prices range from $45 to $200 for the apparel and $140 to $200 for the shoes. The accessories are from $25 to $75.

The line will be available at adidas.com/ivypark in the United States and Canada at 2 p.m. EST.

Beyoncé’s first Ivy Park Collection under Adiads debuted in January 2020.