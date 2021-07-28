Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher only bathe their kids when they see dirt

Kunis, Kutcher only bathe kids when they see dirt

HOUSTON – Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are at the center of a debate among social media users after revealing they don’t regularly, fully bathe themselves or their children.

Kutcher and Kunis’ controversial revelation was made on an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast when the conversation turned to bathing.

According to CNN, Shepard told his co-host Monica Padman that using soap everyday rids the body of natural oils, which Kutcher and Kunis agreed with.

Kutcher and Kunis went on to share that they only wash their vitals (i.e. genitals, armpits and face) daily.

Their admission sparked a backlash online, causing the couple’s names to trend as thousands conversed about their showering habits.

As of this writing, CNN’s original report on Twitter has amassed over 50,000 replies which included several arguments and memes mocking the couple.

Among those who were shocked by the couple’s admission included Padman who CNN reports was stunned to be in the daily full-body wash minority and asked, “Who taught you to not wash?”

Kunis, who was born and lived in Ukraine until she was 7 years old, revealed her showering habits date back to her childhood.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” Kunis said in response to Padman.

CNN reports the couple have continued their irregular bathing routine with their two children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever,” Kunis said.

Kutcher went on to reveal their system for determining when to bathe their children.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” he said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”