9 characters we hope come back for the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

The fabulous foursome during the first "Sex and the City" movie. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back filming the “Sex and the City” reboot called “And Just Like That,” and fans of the beloved series are pumped to see most of the cast back together.

Fans also freaked out Monday when a photo was snapped of actress Bridget Moynahan filming scenes for the series. Fans will recognize Moynahan as playing Mr. Big’s second wife, Natasha, on the series.

While the fact that Natasha is on this new series deserves its own article full of theories and guesses at what could be going down, we couldn’t help but wonder who else would be fun to see pop up in the new series.

It’s already been confirmed that characters Mr. Big, Steve Brady, Harry Goldenblatt, Stanford Blatch and Anthony Marentino will all be back for the reboot, but the ladies had so many other friends and ex-boyfriends who would be great to see back.

So let’s go through some of the most beloved characters from “Sex and the City” and explain why they’d be great for the reboot.

1. Aidan Shaw (John Corbett)

If you watched “Sex and the City,” you were either Team Big or Team Aidan. While this writer was firmly Team Aidan (and still am), Carrie ended up with Big at the end of the series and is still with him.

We got a quick cameo of Aidan in the “Sex and the City 2″ movie, which was a little far fetched, since Carrie ran into him on the other side of the world, but there’s no reason she wouldn’t run into him while bopping around New York City.

We’re not saying Carrie needs to get back together with Aidan in the new series (although, some of us would fully love that), but Aidan was always so wise and lightyears more mature than Carrie, so maybe he can offer her some advice on life, or something like that.

Louise from St. Louis (Jennifer Hudson)

In the first “Sex and the City” movie, Carrie hired Louise from St. Louis to be her personal assistant to help her get her life back together after Big left her at the altar. Jennifer Hudson was fantastic in the series, so why not bring her back?

Granted, Louise moved back to St. Louis at the end of the movie, but perhaps she can come back to New York City to do some purse shopping, and she and Carrie can grab coffee. Then, Louise can also tell Carrie that the bag Carrie got her for Christmas was the ugliest purse ever to be made.

Enid Frick (Candice Bergen)

Carrie’s very strict and no-nonsense “Vogue” editor Enid Frick was always a great supporting character who showed up throughout the series, and it would be great to see her back in the new series.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Carrie were still freelancing articles for “Vogue,” so perhaps Enid could pitch an article to Carrie that she wants her to write. Enid made a cameo in the first “Sex and the City” movie, too. Plus, Candice Bergen is such an iconic actress, so it would be great to see her on TV, regardless.

Courtney and Lily (Amy Sedaris and Molly Shannon)

When Carrie thought her column was going to get canceled, she learned that two book publishers wanted to turn her column into a book deal. The two publishers were played by Amy Sedaris and Molly Shannon.

It would make sense that Carrie would still be turning out books, so why not have a little cameo from Sedaris or Shannon? They are both such hilarious actresses, so it would be a warm welcome to see them on the show.

Bill Kelley (John Slattery)

Before John Slattery went back in time to play Roger Sterling on “Mad Men,” he was one of Carrie’s boyfriends who didn’t last too long.

If you remember, Slattery played a politician who was running for some sort of local office in New York City. Carrie was never going to end up with Bill (remember what he liked to do in the shower?), but it would be fun to see Slattery on the new show.

Perhaps he’s the current mayor of New York City? We could totally see Miranda not liking him and wanting to challenge him in his reelection campaign.

Victoria (Jennifer Coolidge)

Does anyone else remember when Jennifer Coolidge was on an episode of “Sex and the City?”

The iconic actress played Victoria, a friend of the girls who used the pain of a recent break-up to create a new purse line. Granted, the purses were not that cute, but Coolidge was, of course, hilarious in the role.

Jack Berger (Ron Livingston)

Who can forget the guy who broke up with Carrie on a post-it note?

Berger may have taken the cake as Carrie’s worst boyfriend, so why not have him back for a small cameo so that Carrie can finally tell him just how awful he was to her? It would be the sweet revenge she’s always been looking for.

Lexi Featherston (Kristen Johnston)

Splat!

OK, so the socialite Lexi Featherston technically can’t come back for the reboot since she fell out of an open window and died during her only episode, but the character is so iconic, and Kristen Johnston is such a fantastic actress that it makes you wish she could come back.

Since Lexi was friends with the girls back in the day, perhaps there will be flashback to the early ‘90s and we can see her partying it up with the girls? That probably won’t happen, but how much fun would it be if it did?

It’s unclear when “And Just Like That” will begin airing. Will you be watching when it does? Let us know in the comments below.