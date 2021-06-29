Cloudy icon
Rebel Wilson shows off ‘stunning’ new body in behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, Rebel Wilson poses on the red carpet during the NFL Honors football awards show, in Los Angeles. Wilson returns to her roots as host of ABC's Pooch Perfect, an eight-episode series featuring 10 dog groomers and their assistants competing in challenges. The show, which debuts March 30, is based on an Australian version. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Actress Rebel Wilson is showing off her new body while wearing a pink leotard on the set of her new movie.

The Australian actress is currently filming “Senior Year” which is set to be released next year, according to CinemaBlend.

In an Instagram post, she posed with stuntwoman Meredith Richardson and Brooke Bowe wearing a pink leotard, bringing ’80s vibes from fans, according to the comments.

“Double trouble (or should I say Triple threats?) ! @bamastunts & @brookebowe crushing it as per usual!” she wrote on Instagram.

According to CinemaBlend, she was on a break from social media, but fans are now able to get a sneak peek of the film’s progress. She was also praised for achieving her health goals, losing 60 pounds in the past year.

