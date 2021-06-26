GALLERY: Beyoncé drops new swimsuit line for Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration

HOUSTON – Beyoncé says this summer is flex time.

The Houston native is dropping the fourth installment for the Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration, according to a press release. Dubbed “Flex Park,” the capsule line features neon orange one-piece and two-piece swimsuits, swim shorts and matching shirts and coverups.

Flex Park also includes unisex slides, bucket hats, tote bags and other accessories. The sizes range from XS to 4X and prices range from $45 to $75 for the apparel, $75 for the slides, and $40 to $120 for accessories.

The campaign seeks to celebrate “the empowered spirit of confident self-expression and individuality — positively and boldly,” per the press release. “FLEX, by definition: A boastful statement or display.”

The collection will be available on July 22 on the Adidas website and July 23 in select Adidas stores.

Ad

Check out the promotion video featuring entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley, actor Quincy Brown and body-positive influencer Tabria Majors: