Chrissy Teigen addresses cybullying, apologizes to her targets

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Chrissy Teigen has broken her month-long silence on social media and returned with an apology to her cyberbullying targets.

On Monday, Teigen returned to Twitter will a lengthy blog post acknowledging she has been a troll and apologizing for her hurtful behavior online.

“I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” Teigen writes.

The apology comes following a backlash that ensued in May after an interview model and television personality Courtney Stodden did with The Daily Beast, in which they said that Teigen had sent them cruel direct messages and nasty tweets when they were a teenager, NBC News reports.

Teigen quickly made a public apology to Stodden in May before leaving social media.

