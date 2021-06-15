GOAT Glamour gal: See Simone Biles’ stunning look on Glamour cover ahead of Tokyo Olympics

HOUSTON – Simone Biles, celebrated as some as the GOAT -- or Greatest Of All Time -- is sharing a lot about who she is beyond gymnastics as the June cover star of Glamour magazine.

In a new story by Glamour, Biles discusses navigating the pandemic and postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles shares the range of emotions she went through and that she became depressed and contemplated quitting gymnastics when life was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I wanted to give up,” Biles tells Glamour. “But it would have been dumb because I’ve worked way too hard.”

While we were baking banana bread and tie-dyeing during the early, anxious days of lockdown, @Simone_Biles was grappling with the fact that her chance to finish the career she’d sacrificed her entire life for might be stolen by the pandemic.https://t.co/0TIIZrnkDW pic.twitter.com/qn5Rw7qcMf — Glamour (@glamourmag) June 15, 2021

Throughout the pandemic, Biles remained focused but also sought to find balance in her life.

“Before I would only focus on the gym,” Biles tells Glamour. “But me being happy outside the gym is just as important as me being happy and doing well in the gym. Now it’s like everything’s coming together.”