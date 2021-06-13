'In the Heights' makes muted debut, edged by 'A Quiet Place'

This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows Anthony Ramos, foreground left, and Melissa Barrera in a scene from "In the Heights." (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

NEW YORK – Just when a party was poised to break out in movie theaters, the below-expectation debut of “In the Heights” dampened Hollywood's hopes of a swift or smooth recovery at the summer box office.

Jon M. Chu's exuberant adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical opened with a modest $11.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Forecasts had ranged from $15-$20 million. The release of “In the Heights” — a lavish song-and-dance musical accompanied by glowing reviews from critic s and considered a milestone movie for Latinos — was widely seen as a cultural event.

On opening weekend, though, the Warner Bros. release narrowly missed the top spot. Instead, “A Quiet Place Part II” edged it with $11.7 million in its third weekend of release. (It's close enough that the order could flip when final figures are released Monday.) On Friday, John Krasinski's thriller — playing only in theaters — became the first film of the pandemic to reach $100 million domestically. Its cumulative total is $109 million.

Sony's “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” a film originally planned to open around Easter 2020, also opened softly, debuting with an estimated $10.4 million

After a string of good box office weekends, the opening of “In the Heights” was a reminder of the challenges of the marketplace. Most theaters are operating at reduced capacities to allow social distancing. Canada's theaters are largely closed. And getting crowds to come out for a movie that was simultaneously streaming on HBO Max, as “In the Heights” was, adds another complication.

Starring a mostly fresh-face cast including Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace, “In the Heights" didn't have the star power of musicals such as “Mamma Mia!” to give it a boost. Miranda, who performed the lead on Broadway, ceded the part to Ramos. Miranda plays a minor role.

Instead, the film will depend on strong word of mouth (it received an “A” CinemaScore from audiences) to propel a long run in theaters. Its hopeful comparison would be a movie like 2017's “The Greatest Showman,” which opened to $18.8 million but held firmly for months, ultimately grossing $174.3 million in the U.S. and Canada.

“We always thought that the movie has to do the heavy lifting,” said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros. “Even though it came in at a lighter level than we had expected, we're proud of the movie that's there and over time the hope is that we can get an audience to sample the movie and tell their friends to.”

