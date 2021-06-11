'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

This combination of photos shows, from left, "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdrich, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, "Wilmington's Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy" by David Zucchino, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction, "The Dead Are Arising" co-authored by Tamara Payne and her father Les Payne, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for biography and "Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America" by Marcia Chatelain, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for history. (Harper/Atlantic Monthly/Liveright-Norton/Liveright-Norton via AP)

NEW YORK – Stories of race, racism and colonialism in the U.S. swept the Pulitzer Prizes for the arts, from Louise Erdrich's novel “The Night Watchman” to a Malcolm X biography co-written by the late Les Payne to Katori Hall's play “The Hot Wing King.”

The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020, a year defined in part by the police killing of George Floyd and the protests and reckoning which followed.

Erdrich, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, has drawn upon her background and blended the traditions of oral and written storytelling for such acclaimed novels as “The Round House” and “The Plague of Doves.” She based “The Night Watchman” on the life of her grandfather, a night watchman whose reservation in rural North Dakota is threatened in the 1950s by congressional legislation.

Pulitzer judges called Erdrich's novel “a majestic, polyphonic novel about a community’s efforts to halt the proposed displacement and elimination of several Native American tribes in the 1950s, rendered with dexterity and imagination.”

It was the first Pulitzer for Erdrich, who turned 67 this week and has been a published author for more than 40 years. Her previous honors include a National Book Award for “The Round House” and the National Book Critics Circle prize for “LaRose.”

The Pulitzer for “The Dead Are Arising” continues the posthumous acclaim for Les Payne, an award-winning Newsday journalist who died in 2018. He began working on the Malcolm X book in 1990 and compiled more than 100 hours of interviews before he died. His daughter and researcher Tamara Payne helped complete “The Dead Are Arising,” which has been praised highly by critics and last fall won a National Book Award.

The Paynes' collaboration is also the second Malcolm X biography to win a Pulitzer for an author who didn’t live to see his book released. Manning Marable, whose “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention” won for history in 2012, died shortly before publication.

Marcia Chatelain’s “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America” won for history. Natalie Diaz’s “Postcolonial Love Poem” was the poetry winner and David Zucchino’s “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy” was cited for general nonfiction.

