Vinyl records surge during pandemic, keeping sales spinning

Will Emanuel discusses his interest in vinyl records at his home, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Falmouth, Maine. The COVID-19 pandemic benefitted record store owners who saw a surge in sales. That's good news for the indie record stores ahead of Record Store Day on Saturday, June 12. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PORTLAND, Maine – Vinyl record sales surged during the pandemic as music lovers fattened their collections, and audio cassettes began a comeback as well, keeping business spinning at record stores.

Easing restrictions on indoor shopping and continued interest in vinyl records provide stores — and shoppers — something to cheer on Saturday, the first of two Record Store Day dates. Although many stores were closed during the early part of the pandemic, people were listening to records at home and boosting online and curbside pickup sales of vinyl.

Will Emanuel, a University of Maine student stuck at home outside Portland, bought about 50 to 55 albums during the pandemic. “I was absolutely itching to build a collection,” said Emanuel. “I fell in the rabbit hole and now it seems I can’t escape.”

At 20, Emanuel is part of a new generation drawn to the warm sound, album art and retro vibe of vinyl records, joining with older Americans who grew up with the format to increase sales.

Ad

Vinyl record sales soared in 2020 during the pandemic year, growing 29% to $626 million and surpassing compact discs in sales revenue, according to the Record Industry Association of America.

Audio cassettes, of all things, are also seeing renewed interest — though still something of a novelty when it comes to overall sales — thanks to some help from Hollywood and Netflix.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” featured a grooving mixtape with hits from the 1960s and 70s that became a chart topper, while Netlfix’s “Stranger Things” featured a mixtape with the Clash and other artists from the '80s.

That surge in interest in records and cassettes bodes well for the annual celebration of indie music stores, those local music hubs where people can thumb through albums, CDs and cassettes, and talk music.

Ad

Ad