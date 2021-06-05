Lizzo attempts viral TikTok food challenge by eating watermelon with mustard

Lizzo attempts the latest viral TikTok food challenge by eating watermelon and yellow mustard.

She shares that she saw the combination on the internet and decided to try it.

In the video, Lizzo cuts the watermelon into spears and sits down in a kitchen.

“Welcome to: is it bussing or is it disgusting?” she said. “Just kidding, I just made that up.”

Then, Lizzo squeezes mustard onto the watermelon and takes a bite. Inquisitively, she ponders on the taste. Then, she grabs the bottle and squeezes another galop of mustard onto the watermelon.

“I don’t understand,” she said while squinting her mouth and face.

Still unimpressed, she takes one bite, adds more mustard, and takes another before the video ends.