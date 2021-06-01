New this week: 'We Are Lady Parts' & A new 'The Conjuring'

This combination of photos shows promotional art for "We Are Lady Parts," a series premiering June 3 on Peacock, left, "Sweet Tooth," a series premiering June 4 on Netflix, center, and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," a film streaming Friday on HBO Max. (Peacock/Netflix/HBO Max via AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Pride Month will be celebrated across many streaming platforms beginning this week. One standout new release is “Changing the Game,” Michael Barnett’s documentary about three transgender teens navigating high school athletics. The film, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in 2019, is only just getting a release, on Hulu beginning Tuesday, with some updated material. Amid swirling media attention, “Changing the Game” humanizes a sometimes fraught issue by staying close to the kids — a wrestler in Texas, a skier in New Hampshire and a Connecticut track star.

— With old-school, trope-heavy, sturdily built horror tales, “The Conjuring” films have amassed a surprisingly vast franchise, with its many iterations and offshoots totaling nearly $2 billion in worldwide box office. In “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the third in the flagship “Conjuring” series and the eighth film overall in the Conjuring-verse, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are back for a 1981 murder trial in Connecticut considered to be the first known court case in which demonic possession was used as a defense. The film opens Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.

—AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Liz Phair last released an album of original songs 11 years ago, and she’s returning to the scene with “Soberish” on Friday. The 13-track album was produced by Brad Wood, who worked on Phair’s albums “Exile In Guyville,” “Whip-Smart” and “whitechocolatespaceegg.” Phair said this of the album’s title: “Soberish can be about partying. It can be about self-delusion. It can be about chasing that first flush of love or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It’s not self-destructive or out of control; it’s as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up.”

— It’s also been 11 years since Grammy-nominated rapper Lloyd Banks has dropped a solo album. On Friday, the former G-Unit member will release “The Course of the Inevitable,” a 18-track set featuring collaborations with Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Vado, Sy Ari da Kid, Roc Marci and Ransom.

