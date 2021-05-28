Juanes visits the origins of his inspiration in 10th album

NEW YORK – After experimenting with different types of music, Juanes returns to his roots with “Origen,” a covers album in which he pays tribute to the most influential artists in his life and career, from Joe Arroyo and Bruce Springsteen to Bob Marley and Juan Luis Guerra.

Through 12 songs including Carlos Gardel's “Volver,” Joaquín Sabina's “Y Nos Dieron Las Diez” and Bob Marley's “Could You Be Loved,” the Colombian rock star travels to his childhood and adolescence in “Origen”, his 10th studio album.

“I think it was something that my soul was asking for,” Juanes said in a recent video interview from Miami. “After experimenting with different types of music, at this point in my career and at my age I realized that returning to that origin was very necessary.”

The album encompasses styles as diverse as tango, merengue, heavy metal, folk, reggae, vallenato, pop and, of course, rock. It includes the singles “El Amor Después Del Amor” by Fito Páez, in a rock and gospel version, and Springsteen’s classic “Dancing In The Dark” as a slower folk and in Spanish.

Released on Friday by Universal Music Latin, “Origen” is accompanied by a documentary on Amazon Prime, produced by José Tillán and directed by Kacho López, in which Juanes explains why he chose each of the songs. He also talks to Guerra, Sabina and Páez about their songs, and channels iconic performances from the '60s through the '80s including the first Beatles appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

The two-time Grammy and 23-time Latin Grammy winner told the AP about the influence of Kraken — a rock band from his native Medellin — on his decision to be a musician and laid out how he plans to make music from now on.

Answers have been edited from brevity and clarity.

AP: The album includes 12 songs. Were any left that you would have liked to include?

