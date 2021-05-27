Concerts return to Houston: These shows are coming in 2021 and beyond

Concerts are back!

It seems like so long ago that concerts were a thing, but that feeling of seeing one of your favorite artists live will never go away. Now that we’re in the point of the pandemic that live music can finally return, that fun feeling will soon return.

While not every artist is hitting the road just yet, this coming summer and 2022 will have some absolutely great concerts happening, and we’ve got a list of acts that will be making a stop in and around Houston.

This was a tour that was supposed to happen last year, and now it’s finally back on. Seeing all three of these legendary rock bands is like taking a trip back to 2005.

Seeing John Legend live is so special because he really is such a talented musician and singer.

