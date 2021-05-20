Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion among Austin City Limits line up: See who else will be playing the festival’s 20th year

AUSTIN – Austin City Limits is making its comeback after the coronavirus lockdown and it’s something you won’t want to miss.

The lineup was announced Thursday and includes some big-time performers like George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion.

According to the website, the festival is scheduled for Oct. 1 – 3 and 8 -10 at Zilker Park in Austin. General admission tickets are $275, but people can use the layaway plan to secure their ticket for $50 down.

For more information about the festival and tickets, head to ACLFestival.com.