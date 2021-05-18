Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion to host Snapchat series ‘Off Thee Leash’

Megan Thee Stallion loves her dogs, so she’s launching her own series to show off that love.

The new unscripted series debuting on the social media app Snapchat highlights the Houston rapper interviewing celebrities and their furry friends, BET reported.

Called “Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion,” the series is set to launch later this year on the popular social media network under Will Smith’s media company Westbrook, according to an Instagram post.

The series is part of several others debuting later in 2021 under Westbrook, including a series by actress Chloe Grace Moretz who will executive produce “Coming Out,” focusing on the LGBTQ+community.

Will you watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new show? Let us know in the comments.