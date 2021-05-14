An Oscar winner, more 'Law & Order' for NBC next season

FILE - Renee Zellweger attends the 2020 An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2020. Zellweger will star in the new true-crime limited series The Thing About Pam," inspired by episodes of "Dateline NBC." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Renée Zellweger is coming to network TV next season in a dramatization of a murder case recounted by “Dateline NBC."

The two-time Oscar winner's role in NBC's “The Thing About Pam" is a sign of how broadcast networks are banking on eye-catching names and familiar stories to draw viewers in a TV universe increasingly packed with new streaming services.

The “Dateline NBC” story about a wrongful conviction was one of the true-crime series most popular sagas, the network said Friday in announcing its slate of new and returning series for the 2021-22 season.

Zellweger's NBC series is set for midseason.

The fall will be dominated by dramas and reality shows, with NBC — once the home of “must-see” comedies including “Friends” — making the unusual decision to hold its sitcoms for midseason to give what its executives said is a better shot at success.

Those awaiting the sixth and final season of “This Is Us” will have to be patient, but for what the network called good reason: It will air in midseason so the family drama can complete its six-season run largely uninterrupted by holiday or other breaks.

“We know that saying goodbye to the Pearsons is going to be hard enough” and this approach will honor its fans, said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal.

Three new dramas will be introduced, including “Law & Order: For the Defense," giving the franchise from producer Dick Wolf all of the network's prime-time Thursday turf. The new series joins long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” renewed for its second year.

