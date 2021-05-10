Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022

FILE - Signage promoting the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and NBC appears in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 5, 2020. NBC said Monday that will not air the Golden Globes in 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Amid growing pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC said Monday that will not air the Golden Globes in 2022.

In a statement, the network said it believes the press association — which is facing possible boycotts from Netflix, Warner Bros. and many Hollywood stars — is committed to reform.

“However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the network said. "As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, long a subject of ridicule from even its own telecast hosts, has come under fire following an investigative report by The Los Angeles Times that recounted the organization's questionable record on diversity — including, presently, no Black members among its approximately 90 voting members.

The press association has pledged to thoroughly reform, and last week approved a plan to, among other things, diversity its membership. But that hasn't stopped several studios from threatening to pull out of the Globes.

Last week, Netflix cast doubt on its future involvement with the HFPA.

“We don’t believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate," said Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos wrote in a letter to the group.

Warner Bros. earlier Monday said it would cease holding screenings and other events for the HFPA until it made more substantial changes.