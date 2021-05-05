Here’s how you could win a trip to Italy, have lunch with the Clooneys

George and Amal Clooney want you to join them for lunch at their home in Lake Como, Italy.

In collaboration with Omaze, a fundraising company, the pair is hosting a sweepstakes for fans to win a trip to Italy and a lunch date at their residence once the pandemic is over.

According to the contest page, the prize allows the winner and a friend to:

Celebrate with the Clooneys at their Lake Como home once the pandemic is over

Share a toast with George and Amal and get to know them over lunch

Take a photo together to remember this day forever

Be flown out to Italy and put up in a 4-star hotel

The contest is being promoted to raise donations for The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which “advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world,” according to Omaze.

To enter, interested contest participants can make a $10 - $100 donation to earn from 100 up to 2,000 entries.

No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win the sweepstakes.

An alternative method of entry without a contribution to The Clooney Foundation for Justice is available by clicking here.