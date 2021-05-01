Cloudy icon
Entertainment

SOCIAL: Fans react to return of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston

Tierra Smith
, Digital Producer

Tags: 
social media
,
Astroworld Festival
,
Travis Scott
,
Houston
,
entertainment
Fans are ecstatic that Houston’s own Travis Scott is bringing back the acclaimed Astroworld Festival.

Now as a two-day festival set for November 5-6 at NRG Park, a line-up of big-name stars is expected to pull up. Previously featured acts such as Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, Migos, Marilyn Manson, and many more.

Scott is set to headline the concert, as fans await the drop of his newest album Utopia.

Here is what fans are saying on Twitter regarding the announcement:

