SOCIAL: Fans react to return of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston

Fans are ecstatic that Houston’s own Travis Scott is bringing back the acclaimed Astroworld Festival.

Now as a two-day festival set for November 5-6 at NRG Park, a line-up of big-name stars is expected to pull up. Previously featured acts such as Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, Migos, Marilyn Manson, and many more.

Scott is set to headline the concert, as fans await the drop of his newest album Utopia.

Here is what fans are saying on Twitter regarding the announcement:

Travis Scott just announced Astroworld is happening this year and it’s two days sksksk — Champagne Papi Jr (@DaevionStaples) April 30, 2021

we should get a free astroworld ticket with our vaccine cards — ₛₑₗₗₑ 🍀 (@gselleteje) April 30, 2021

ASTROWORLD fest on the way should mean that Travis Album coming pretty soon 👀 — ⚡️ Malik Goode⚡️ (@malik_goode) April 30, 2021