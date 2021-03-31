‘Game of Thrones’ lives on with Broadway prequel expected to debut in 2023, report says

A stage production of the Emmy Award-winning series “Game of Thrones” is reportedly being developed by its creator George R.R. Martin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stage play of the television series which spanned eight seasons will be about the 10-day Great Tourney in Westeros, which is “considered the biggest competition event in Westeros history,” that occurred 16 years prior to the events in “Game of Thrones.”

“The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery,” the play’s official description reads. “Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

According to the report, no characters have yet been officially confirmed for the play; however, iconic characters will be revived, such as Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, Lyanna Stark, Lord Robert Baratheon, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Prince Oberyn Martell, and Ser Barristan Selmy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind the live “Games of Thrones” play, which is currently untitled, is working to get the show to Broadway, London’s West End, and Australia, with its premiere expected to be in 2023.