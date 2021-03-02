Tennessee lawmakers consider making ‘Amazing Grace’ by Dolly Parton official state song

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - JANUARY 24: Singer Dolly Parton Performs at Agua Caliente Casino on January 24, 2014 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Tennessee lawmakers are considering making Dolly Parton’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” its official state song.

According to WSLS, a bill to recognize the 1760s hymn originally performed by John Newton was introduced on Feb. 11 and it passed on second consideration last week.

If approved, “Amazing Grace” by Parton would become Tennessee’s official state song.

According to WSLS, the bill was introduced by Rep. Mike Sparks who recognized Newton’s hymn as one of the most celebrated songs in modern history. The bill further discusses Newton’s fight to abolish slavery and how he used his work “to help others find a deeper understanding and love through their faith,” WSLS reported.