Proud Texan Kacey Musgraves trolls Sen. Ted Cruz with ‘Cruzin’ for a Bruzin’ t-shirt fundraiser

HOUSTON – Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter from Golden, Texas launched a Ted Cruz-inspired t-shirt fundraiser, after the junior senator fleed the state during the winter storms last week.

Kacey Musgraves sold black-and-white t-shirts that read, “Cruzin’ for a Bruzin,” trolling the lawmaker that went viral when he was seen traveling to Cancun, Mexico with his family while millions of Texans were without water and power in freezing condition.

“Texas is cold, I can be cold,” Musgraves tweeted alongside a link to her merch store to buy the T-shirt.

In a mini Twitter thread, the country musician shared urged Cruz to retweet the link to purchase the merch.

“A quick and easy way to really help from the comfort of your home! We’re halfway to raising $100k for Texas! Come on, Ted,” she said.

The t-shirts were priced at $29.99, with the proceeds going to organizations providing aid to Texans, such as Feed the People Dallas, Casa Marianella and the American Red Cross of Central and South Texas.

It appears the t-shirts are sold out, as the option to purchase on the merch website is no longer available.