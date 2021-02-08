Relive the Super Bowl performances by Alicia Keys, Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church and poet Amanda Gorman

HOUSTON – Talent was on full display at the Super Bowl LV, as the NFL’s top teams face off in the biggest game of the season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The captivating pre-game experience featured performers from award-winning singers and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.
Alicia Keys performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is widely recognized as the Black national anthem.
Beautiful. Alicia Keys ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’ Both teams lined up in endzones #SBLV pic.twitter.com/WMgUVwOv4X— Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 7, 2021
Singer H.E.R. gave a beautiful rendition of, “America the Beautiful.”
.@HERMusicx sings America The Beautiful! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/X5cxxotkwQ— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church sang the national anthem.
.@jsullivanmusic and @ericchurch sing the National Anthem ahead of #SBLV! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dnhOTrHKfW— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
Youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman recited the poem, “Chorus of the Captians,” which honored James Martin, Trimaine Davis, Suzie Dorner and community heroes everywhere.
What a moment. @TheAmandaGorman #SBLV pic.twitter.com/v8VM9uhPww— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
What was your favorite pre-Super Bowl performance this year?