Relive the Super Bowl performances by Alicia Keys, Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church and poet Amanda Gorman

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Talent was on full display at the Super Bowl LV, as the NFL’s top teams face off in the biggest game of the season at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The captivating pre-game experience featured performers from award-winning singers and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Alicia Keys performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is widely recognized as the Black national anthem.

Beautiful. Alicia Keys ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’ Both teams lined up in endzones #SBLV pic.twitter.com/WMgUVwOv4X — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 7, 2021

Singer H.E.R. gave a beautiful rendition of, “America the Beautiful.”

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church sang the national anthem.

Youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman recited the poem, “Chorus of the Captians,” which honored James Martin, Trimaine Davis, Suzie Dorner and community heroes everywhere.

What was your favorite pre-Super Bowl performance this year?