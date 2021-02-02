Dolly Parton reveals new upcoming fragrance ‘Scent from Above’

Dolly Parton's new fragrance, "Scent from Above" will hit stores in July.

The fragrance bottle will make a short cameo in an upcoming Super Bowl Ad for Squarespace, WWD.com reported.

“I have often said that if you want to see your dreams come true, you have to give them wings, and I truly believe this one is scent from above,” Parton told WWD.com.

An image of the perfume bottle is shown on the fragrance’s website, which will launch this weekend. Customers can sign up for updates on the fragrance and can purchase samples online for $10.

Parton scored a deal to make her own fragrance with Edge Beauty in December, brokered by IMG. She said in a news release on her website she is “excited to share this dream with fans all over the world.”