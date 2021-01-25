Part 2 of ‘Selena: The Series’ returns to Netflix in May

HOUSTON – Netflix announced the much-anticipated “Selena: The Series” will return on May 14, according to the streaming service. This marks the release of part two of the limited-edition series.

“Selena: The Series” has garnered popularity across the country.

“In its first four weeks, 25 million households sang ‘Como la Flor’ along with Selena: The Series — and half of those fans came from The US!” Netflix wrote in a tweet.

Selena: The Series returns for part two on May 14! 🌹 https://t.co/eBZtUKDG6S — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) January 15, 2021

Netflix premiered the first nine episodes of the series in early December.

The show is executive produced by Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla and father Abraham Quintanilla. The series also stars Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez and Seidy López

In Part One, the series documented the childhood of Selena, played by actress Christian Serratos, and the challenges the family faced. While Part Two will chronicle Selena’s rise of fame to her untimely death at the hands of her former fan club president.

Are you excited to tune into Part Two of the “Selena: The Series”?