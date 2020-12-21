This Houston radio station plays Selena songs 24/7

HOUSTON – A new radio station in Houston is celebrating the legacy of the “Queen of Tejano.”

Selena 105.3 FM is a station devoted to playing classics songs by Selena Quintanilla. The line-up 24/7 features live tracks, duets, covers, and even short interviews between the tracks.

The station is described as “without commercials, without DJs.”

The taglines included: “La Leyenda continua,” which means “The legend continues” and “La casa de la Reina de Tex-Mex,” which translates to “The home of the Tex-Mex queen.”

This new station comes as Netflix premiers a new special dubbed, Selena: The Series. The show gives fans a closeup into the rise to fame of the Mexican-American performer.

Tell us in the comments if you plan on tuning in to the new station.