Body Worlds & The Cycle of Life exhibit showcasing human anatomy back at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON – The unique exhibit showcasing the inner working of the human anatomy is returning to the Houston Museum of Natural Science as the Body Worlds & The Cycle of Life exhibit.

According to the HMNS, the exhibit “delivers a breathtaking encounter with the inner workings of the human body and shows the effects of poor health, good health and lifestyle choices.”

There will be over 100 preserved human specimens on display. Each different specimen will showcase human development and “the complexity, resilience and vulnerability of the human body in distress, disease and optimal health.”

The exhibit will be at the HMNS from now until May 31, according to the website. Adult tickets are $30 for the general public or $15 for members. Children’s tickets are also $15 for members or $21 for the general public.

You can read more about the exhibit or purchase tickets online at HMNS.org.