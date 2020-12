HOUSTON – Television host Ellen DeGeneres said on social media Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

DeGeneres said she is “feeling fine” and that she has notified those who have been in close contact with her. TMZ.com noted that she had Justin Bieber, Bryan Cranston, Diane Keaton, Alison Brie and Lil Nas X in her studio in the last week.

She added in her social media post on Twitter that she would see everyone after the holidays.