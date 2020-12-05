43ºF

James Harden gifts Prada bag with $100K cash to rapper Lil Baby

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

James Harden of the Houston Rockets celebrates after a basket in this 2015 file photo. (2015 Getty Images)

You might want to invite James Harden to your next birthday bash.

To celebrate his friend rapper Lil Baby’s 26th birthday this week, Harden gifted him a Prada duffle bag filled with goodies, TMZ reports.

Lil Baby shared a video showing off his pricey gifts from the Rockets player on Instagram.

“A Prada bag ‘cause he proud of me [and] full of honey buns with a honey bun, you know what I’m saying?” he said in an Instagram video.

Included in the $300,000 designer gift bag, honey bun pastries surrounded by a bundle of hundreds referred to in the video as a “honey bun,” which is slang for $100,000, TMZ reports.

Lil Baby also received a Richard Mille watch worth $200,000, totaling the value of Harden’s gift to him at approximately $600,000.

