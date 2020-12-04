A Texas man gets his big break in Los Angeles as Season 2 writer of “Selena: The Series”

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas writer living in Los Angeles is finally getting his big break of his life -- writing Season 2 of Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” KSAT reported.

San Antonio native Raymond Arturo Perez was recently hired to become part of the writing team for the much-anticipated series after finding his big break in LA for seven years.

He grew up as a fan of the “Queen of Tejano,” and tells KSAT that the feeling is unreal.

“Selena is just part of the culture and you can be of any race or ethnicity,” Perez told KSAT. “But it’s just a Texas story and it’s become an American story.”

While Selena may have impacted many lives in the Latinx community, Perez thinks there should be more representation of Latinx in terms of writers, directors and producers. That’s why his first break as a writer became special to him, according to KSAT.

“We were all are fans of Selena coming in, but then we also have just a breath of experiences culturally, our upbringings, our socioeconomic class,” Perez told KSAT.

“Selena: The Series” is now streaming on Netflix.