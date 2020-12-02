Dolly Parton is taking over a music channel this Saturday

Need more Dolly Parton in your life? You’ll find her taking over CMT this Saturday.

CMT.com reported the legendary country music queen will take over the cable music channel this Saturday, and includes a full day of Dolly holiday movie marathon, Dolly music videos, and a full episode of CMT’s “Hot 20 Countdown” along with personal anecdotes and more.

It's time to get festive with @DollyParton! 💃 🎄



Don't miss her #CMT channel takeover this Saturday starting at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/XNOiyafOVv — CMT (@CMT) December 2, 2020

Fans of Parton can also expect some fun surprises, personal Christmas stories, and a discussion on her new Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” according to CMT.

The Dolly Parton takeover will begin at 8 a.m. CT on CMT.

In the meantime, you can catch Parton on Wednesday night’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” starting at 7 p.m. CT.