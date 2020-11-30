What is a Flowbee? What George Clooney says about this product made in Texas

Celebrities – they’re just like us!

In a television interview, George Clooney shared, like many others during quarantine, that he’s been cutting his own hair.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered salons, the actor wasn’t as inconvenienced because he’s been self-grooming for 25 years, he said.

Clooney revealed his haircut is made easy thanks to the Flowbee, an infomercial product made in Kerrville, Texas.

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years - by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

The at-home haircut system, invented by a carpenter in the 1980s, works with a vacuum in order to achieve a precise, mess-free cut every time.

Demand for the product surged in March, selling out both on Walmart and Amazon, as the United States underwent a shutdown following the declaration of the global pandemic, Forbes reports.

The Flowbee system is sold online for $98.95 on its own or bundled with the Super Mini Vac for $139.95.

What do you think -- would you try the Flowbee on your hair? Let us know what you think in the comments.