What Joanna, Chip Gaines had to say about filming the reboot of ‘Fixer Upper’ for their own network

After saying goodbye to HGTV’s beloved “Fixer Upper” show at the end of season 5 in 2017, Joanna and Chip Gaines are now a few months away from launching the show’s reboot, however this time, on their own television network.

During their time away from the show, which premiered in 2013, the home renovation couple continued tackling renovations and projects they both had been passionate about, including launching Magnolia Network in partnership with HGTV’s parent company, Discovery Inc.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper’, we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip wrote in a blog post back in August. But now that a new chapter is in the works, his wife admitted that she and Chip were “a little rusty" when filming for the show’s comeback following their three-year break.

“Getting back on camera, it was like, ‘What? Where do we look? What do we do?’ But I think we’re starting to get the hang of it,” Joanna said in a recent interview with People Magazine’s Emily Strohm. “It feels kind of like we dusted off our boots and this is Fixer 2.0.”

In the interview, Joanna also spoke about being more considerate about including their children in the show as they don’t seem to be as passionate about it as them.

“When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they’re a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them. But toward the end I started noticing, they don’t necessarily love this," she explained to Strohm. "Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We’ll see as much of the kids as they want to give us.”

The new season, which Chip says it’s set to pick off right where it left off in many ways, is expected to launch sometime in 2021, alongside the network.

“The thing about ‘Fixer Upper’ was that we got to do the work we love right alongside all of you," Chip wrote. “Every week, we could feel you cheering on these families from the other side of the screen. And the point is we’ve missed sharing these stories with you.”