Houston musician Desz wows judges on ‘The Voice’ with rendition of ‘Un-Break My Heart’

HOUSTON – This season of The Voice features not just one but two Houstonians, and the latest superstar got all four judges to turn in her blind audition while singing Un-Break My Heart by Toni Braxton.

Desz, whose real name is Desiree Washington, said her mother asked her when she was 11 years old to sing her favorite song I Know Who Holds Tomorrow if she were to pass away early. Desz’s mom suffered an aneurysm just months later and she performed for the first time during her funeral.

The 30-year-old musician went on to perform all throughout college at Prairie View A&M University with the university’s choir, the Houston Ebony Opera and the Houston Symphony. She eventually made her way to Los Angeles, where she became a part of Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir. The singer spent the last year touring with them.

So which team did Desz pick? You’ll have to watch tonight at 7 p.m. CT to find out.

To keep up with Desz’s musical journey, follow her on Instagram @deszmusicofficial or Facebook at DeSz Music.