‘Peanuts’ TV specials will no longer broadcast on air. Here’s where you can watch them.

HOUSTON – Good grief, Charlie Brown!

After 54 years on the air, he beloved ‘Peanuts’ specials we grew to adore will not air on TV this year, CNN reported.

Holiday specials such as ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown', and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Special’ plus other ‘Peanuts’ content including Season 2 of ‘Snoopy in Space’ will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, making the streaming service the “home for all things Peanuts."

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/rq6TFCLS8L pic.twitter.com/DI14FsjR1l — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 19, 2020

The company snagged the rights to broadcast in a deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Menderson Film Production, CNN reported.

Families can still watch the ‘Peanuts’ specials, including the upcoming ‘It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" for free from Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” from Nov. 25-27, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas Special” from Dec 11-13.

The holiday specials are a tradition for many families and have aired annually since the 1960s.

Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month.