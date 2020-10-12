Mariah Carey uses photo to tease hear ‘early Christmas special’: See which stars will join the ‘Queen of Christmas’ this year

HOUSTON – Superstar Mariah Carey is planning a special treat this Christmas, and she’s bringing a couple of friends.

Billboard reported that the so-called “Queen of Christmas” dropped a special hint on her Twitter account, sharing a photo of three director’s chairs with white spray-painted initials on them, captioned with a Christmas tree emoji on the tweet.

As “MC” was Mariah Carey, fans are excited to know the other two initials, “AG” and “JH.” Carey has not revealed the other two collaborators, Billboard reported.

Fans say via Twitter that it is most likely Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson making an appearance in Carey’s Christmas Special.

“Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special” is set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year, according to TODAY. The special is described as an “innovative mix of music, dancing, and animation driven by a heartwarming story that brings the world together."

