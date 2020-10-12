LIST: 12 limited-edition Monopoly games that are perfect for family game night

Monopoly is a treasured pastime when it comes to the top-rated board games for family game night.
A browse through Amazon brought a number of special edition versions of the hallmark game. The limited-edition boards were inspired by popular television shows, movies, cartoons and musicians. Some catered to Millennials, while others were designed for children.
The most expensive versions were priced for a few hundred dollars, while many fell between $20-$40.
Here are 12 of the must-have Monoplogy editions available to purchase on Amazon: