LIST: 12 limited-edition Monopoly games that are perfect for family game night

Monopoly is a treasured pastime when it comes to the top-rated board games for family game night.

A browse through Amazon brought a number of special edition versions of the hallmark game. The limited-edition boards were inspired by popular television shows, movies, cartoons and musicians. Some catered to Millennials, while others were designed for children.

The most expensive versions were priced for a few hundred dollars, while many fell between $20-$40.

Here are 12 of the must-have Monoplogy editions available to purchase on Amazon:

1. Game of Thrones Edition, priced at $21.00

2. Super Mario Celebration, priced at $29.97

3. LONGEST Game Ever, priced at $19.99

4. Luxury Edition, priced at $229.95

5. Star Wars Children’s Edition, priced at $15.97

6. The Beatles Yellow Submarine Edition, priced at $49.52

7. National Parks Edition, priced at $39.72

8. Friends The TV Series Edition, priced at $22.91

9. Monopoly for Millennials, priced at $19.82

10. Godzilla Monster Edition, priced at $39.95

11. Disney Lilo & Stitch Edition, priced at $48.92

12. Elf Edition, priced at $64.95