It’s a girl! Rapper Nicki Minaj gives birth to first child with husband

Congratulations are in order for rapper Nicki Minaj after giving birth to her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

The rapper’s mother, Carol Maraj, confirmed the news on her Instagram, saying “Thank you Lord for blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy! You have always been a blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God."

She also quoted the bible verse, Psalm 127:3: “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.”

The child’s name has yet to be revealed or when she actually gave birth but media reports suggest Minaj, 37, gave birth in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In July, the rapper confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, posting photos of herself with a baby bump. One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Minaj married Petty last year. They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice. Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite releasing multiple hits throughout her career. She also reached the top spot with “Trollz,” her collaboration with 6ix9ine.