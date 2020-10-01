Dolly Parton to drop new holiday album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on Friday, first in 30 years

HOUSTON – Legendary country music superstar Dolly Parton will release a brand new holiday album on Friday, a first in 30 years.

Rolling Stone reported that Parton’s holiday album, titled “A Holly Dolly Christmas” will feature solo and duets with several other artists, including Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble, and Willie Nelson. Her brother, Randy Parton, will also sing a duet.

A teaser including the song “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” was posted on her social media accounts Thursday. The album will include renditions of classic holiday songs and originals written by Parton herself, Rolling Stone reported.

#AHollyDollyChristmas is available everywhere TOMORROW! I just can’t wait for you all to hear these songs ❤️ https://t.co/wwEKoOhcYL pic.twitter.com/HwYG2U7CbX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 1, 2020

Parton told Rolling Stone in a statement that her holiday album “is the best work I’ve ever done.”

According to Parton’s official website, she will partner with Williams-Sonoma to release an exclusive holiday collection inspired by her lifelong traditions. She will also release a Netflix Christmas special called “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” coming in November.

