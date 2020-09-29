Wakanda Forever: Houston artist, Imagineer pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in mural at Disneyland

Houston native Nikkolas Smith is paying tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with a new mural at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

The mural displayed in the Downtown Disney District pictures Boseman who played T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and a children’s hospital patient wearing the hero’s mask, both doing the Wakanda salute.

“To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman,” Smith said. “I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way.”

The art installation is titled “King Chad" in the late actor’s honor.

