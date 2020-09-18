Houston Symphony to perform first concert since COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – The Houston Symphony performs in its first concert Friday since the COVID-19 pandemic and in front of a small live audience.

The musicians rehearsed on stage on Friday morning preparing for the first concert of the season.

Only 150 season ticket holders will be allowed inside for the concerts. Seats will be assigned away from others, except families will be allowed to sit together.

As patrons walk in the front door, a machine will take their temperatures. They’ll notice hand sanitizing stations and signs reminding them to wear their masks and social distance from others. The hour-long concert begins at 8 p.m.

Starting Saturday night and every Saturday, people can pay $20 to watch a live stream of the concerts on houstonsymphony.org.

No word on when they’ll be able to offer tickets to the public.