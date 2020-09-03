86ºF

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, wife and daughters test positive for COVID-19

Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, Dwayne Johnson speaks during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. Johnson says he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday.

The actor says he was shocked after hearing their positive tests. He called the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve had ever to endure.”

The actor said he along with wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered.

He says his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days. But for Johnson and his wife, he says they both had a “rough go.”

