Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, actors Michael B. Jordan, Leitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya and Danai Gurira pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Black Panther" in London. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

“What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.” — Mark Ruffalo, Boseman’s co-star in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame," via Twitter.

“This is a crushing blow." — director and actor Jordan Peele on Twitter.

“I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed.” — Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-star Sterling K. Brown.

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever.” — Marvel Studios, via Instagram.

“Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference.” — Kamala Harris, on Twitter. Harris and Boseman were both graduates of Howard University, and his final tweet celebrated her selection as Joe Biden’s running mate.

“The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes.” — Joe Biden, via Twitter.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in ’42′ will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come.” — Major League Baseball, via Twitter.

“This broke me.” — Actor and writer Issa Rae on Twitter.

“A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power.” — Actor Kerry Washington, on Twitter.

“Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse... A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity.” — Mark Hamill, on Twitter.

“Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother. Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.” — Dwayne Johnson, via Twitter.

"In power. Eternally in power." — “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, via Twitter.

“We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die.” — Lena Waithe, on Twitter.

“An immeasurable loss. From “Black Panther” to “Da 5 Bloods,” Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time.” — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, via Twitter.

“i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god.” Don Cheadle, via Twitter.

“So stunned. Honored to have worked with @chadwickboseman early on. Truly an amazing man. God bless his wife and family in this difficult time. Rest In Peace, brother.” — Terry Crews, via Twitter.

“We’ve lost a great one. My heart is truly broken.” — Octavia Spencer on Instagram.