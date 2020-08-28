Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion to perform virtual rap concert this weekend: Here’s how to watch

HOUSTON – Houston’s chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion will bring her live concert to audiences this Saturday.

Hosted by LiveNation, the concert will be live Saturday night at 5 p.m. Those who purchase tickets for $15 will receive a one-time access code and link on their confirmation email after purchase.

While 2020 hasn’t been a great year for many of us, Megan Thee Stallion has had a great year with several top singles such as “Savage” with fellow Houston native Beyonce, and her latest with rapper Cardi B, “WAP.”

HERE’S HOW TO WATCH:

Megan Thee Stallion - Virtual Live Concert

Saturday, Aug. 29

5 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - Click here to purchase.