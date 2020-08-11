85ºF

VIDEO: Did Jason Derulo accidentally knock out Will Smith’s teeth?

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Jason Derulo and Will Smith collaborate in video.
HOUSTON – Is this real or just really good video editing? That is what many fans were left wondering after singer Jason Derulo posted a video of him “accidentally” knocking out the teeth of actor Will Smith.

Derulo, also known for his popular TikTok videos, collaborated with Smith in Instagram’s new feature called Reels. In the video, Smith appears to be teaching Derulo how to golf, when Derulo “accidentally” knocks Smith in the mouth with his club.

Smith smiled for the video, where you can see a few of his front teeth missing. So the lingering question, is this real or fake?

Watch the video below:

I don’t like this game @willsmith

Well, Derulo has pranked fans with similar TikTok videos in the past that show him losing front teeth.

In one video, he appears to eat corn off a cob that is spinning on a drill and in another, he appears to fall headfirst into a pool, also losing his front tooth. So, it’s unlikely that Derulo actually knocked Smith’s teeth out.

