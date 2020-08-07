‘Y’all didn’t prepare us’: Twin brothers’ reaction to hearing Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ for the first time is priceless

Having grown up in the 80s, I’m very acquainted with Phil Collins. I can remember riding in the truck with my dad and him drumming on the steering wheel as Collins or his band, Genesis, played on the radio.

Twin brothers from Indiana have taken me right back to that memory with their reaction to hearing Collins’ 1981 single “In The Air Tonight” for the first time.

Tim and Fred Williams, better known as “TwinsthenewTrend” to their YouTube fans, create videos that are all about their reaction to hearing classic songs from the 70s and 80s for the first time.

It’s their video from July 27 that is making the rounds on the internet this week, when they reacted to the classic Collins’ song from his album “Face Value.”

“Y’all didn’t prepare us,” they said in the video after hearing the nearly four-and-a-half-minute-long song.

You can watch their reaction video below. I think you’ll agree, we all had very similar reactions when we heard that iconic drum solo deep into the track.

Enjoy!