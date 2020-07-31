Ellen DeGeneres responds to ‘toxic’ workplace allegations in letter to staff

HOLLYWOOD – In the midst of an internal investigation for alleged workplace misconduct, Ellen DeGeneres is addressing the situation in a letter to her talk show staff.

Earlier this week, Variety first reported show staff receiving a memo from Telepictures Warner Bros. Television executives notifying them of the investigation.

In recent months, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been under fire after multiple reports of toxic workplace culture and incidents of alleged racist behavior and intimidation.

In her letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres offers an apology to her staff.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness ... I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry,” DeGeneres wrote.

The host went on to take responsibility for the workplace environment and ensure changes will be made.

“My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues,” DeGeneres wrote.

DeGeneres nor Warner Brothers have commented on the fate of specific employees; however, according to The Hollywood Reporter, two sources say that executive producer Ed Glavin is among those who will be let go.