AMC pushes back theater reopenings again

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by at least another two weeks.

The company said Thursday that it’s now aiming to open its U.S. theaters in mid- to late-August. AMC had planned to open most of its U.S. theaters in mid-July before pushing the date to July 30.

The company attributed the newest development to the further delay of the upcoming blockbusters "Tenet" and "Mulan," as well as other films.

Disney indefinitely delayed "Mulan," which had been set to for release on Aug. 21 after various delays over COVID-19. Warner Bros. also delayed "Tenet," with no new release date announced.

Most indoor U.S. theaters have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.