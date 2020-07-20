‘Overflowing with excitement’: Social media erupts after Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

A baby Barb is on the way!

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced Monday she and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting.

The 37-year-old rapper made the viral announcement through Instagram. The news comes after fans suspected the pregnancy months ago.

“#Preggerz,” she captioned a photo of herself that broke the internet within seconds. The post surpassed nearly one million likes in less than 20 minutes on Instagram.

She then posted two more pictures of her and her baby bump with the most recent caption saying, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Take a look at how fellow Barbs and other social media users erupted in excitement at the breathtaking reveal:

The barbz rushing to twitter after hearing Nicki Manajs pregnancy announcement #Nicki #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/52y4UrgU92 — G I R L S | O N L Y💗 (@amour_jordann) July 20, 2020

this is not a drill NICKI MINAJ IS PREGNANT🥺🥺🥺 — zel (@denzeldion) July 20, 2020

Nicki Minaj calling us her sons all these years but leaving us to start her own family? pic.twitter.com/TdTl34EfEr — Agron (@Agronveliu97) July 20, 2020

Nicki laughing at the fact we didn’t see her baby bump in the trollz video😭 #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/UVMeLJ4yP1 — nickis biological son. (@thereald1ldn) July 20, 2020

I hope little Minaj-Petty knows that I’m their brother cause Nicki already had sons#NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/mD4r2rLVJ4 — Pressed Plantain (@jordii_ravaas) July 20, 2020

WE'RE HAVING A BABY... OOPS I MEAN SHE'S HAVING A BABY... 😀 CONGRATS #NICKIMINAJ 😀😀🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️❤️ #HOLLABLOCK

Reposted from @nickiminaj Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all… https://t.co/XjEMqKstFN — BADGUY TRIMURTI (@REPUTEDBADGUY) July 20, 2020