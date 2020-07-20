88ºF

‘Overflowing with excitement’: Social media erupts after Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

A baby Barb is on the way! Rapper Nicki Minaj announced she and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting on July 20, 2020.
Rapper Nicki Minaj announced Monday she and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting.

The 37-year-old rapper made the viral announcement through Instagram. The news comes after fans suspected the pregnancy months ago.

“#Preggerz,” she captioned a photo of herself that broke the internet within seconds. The post surpassed nearly one million likes in less than 20 minutes on Instagram.

#Preggers 💛

She then posted two more pictures of her and her baby bump with the most recent caption saying, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Take a look at how fellow Barbs and other social media users erupted in excitement at the breathtaking reveal:

